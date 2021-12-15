Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,225,877 shares.The stock last traded at $431.79 and had previously closed at $432.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

