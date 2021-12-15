Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $139,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

