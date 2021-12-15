Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $86,000 in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.