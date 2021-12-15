Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

GTLS stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

