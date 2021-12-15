Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

NYSE:LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

