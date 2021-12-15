Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,246 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,022 shares of company stock worth $2,050,770. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

