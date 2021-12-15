Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Velas has a market capitalization of $654.54 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

