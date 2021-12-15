Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 55.8% in November

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Portaro acquired 30,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

