Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 55.8% in November

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Portaro acquired 30,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
