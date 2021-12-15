Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

