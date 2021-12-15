Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.68

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.68 and traded as high as C$14.42. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 1,148,832 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.70.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

