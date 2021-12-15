Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Verso has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verso to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

VRS stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.90. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts predict that Verso will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial increased their price target on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verso by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

