ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.14). ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 300.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

