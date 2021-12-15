ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Up 1,918.8% in November

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 1,918.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,834,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma stock opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

