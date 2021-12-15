ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Up 1,918.8% in November

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 1,918.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,834,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma stock opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.
ViaDerma Company Profile
