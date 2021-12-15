Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 30.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

