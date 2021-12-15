Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGII opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

