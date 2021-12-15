Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 49,900 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,673 shares of company stock worth $5,931,263. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.