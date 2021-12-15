Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Veritiv by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

