Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $372,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.