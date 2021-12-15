Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

