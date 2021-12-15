Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 91,900 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

NYSE:INN opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $953.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

