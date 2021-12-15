Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kforce were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 660.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 331.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

