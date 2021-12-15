Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 69,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $1,788,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

