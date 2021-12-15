Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.