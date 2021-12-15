Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,569. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,261.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.