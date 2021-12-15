Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) vs. RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Head to Head Comparison

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Walt Disney alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Walt Disney and RedBall Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 5 20 0 2.80 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $199.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and RedBall Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $67.42 billion 4.02 $2.00 billion $1.09 136.79 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 2.96% 4.86% 2.18% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Walt Disney beats RedBall Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.