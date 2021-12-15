Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WPCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

