Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

