Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WFRD. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

