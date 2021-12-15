Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFRD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,153. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,076,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.