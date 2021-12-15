WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 232,715 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,734. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.