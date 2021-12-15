Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

