Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.89

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 8208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.