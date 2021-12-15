Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.89

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 8208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

