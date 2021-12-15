Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.72. 718,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,738. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

