Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.58 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $676.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $714.98 and a 200-day moving average of $627.18. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $350.09 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.