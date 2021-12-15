Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.65 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $321.00 to $304.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

