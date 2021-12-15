Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.