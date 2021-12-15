WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 7.9%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 39,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,571,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

