Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $9.66. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 464,902 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.