Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.24 million, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth $1,945,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.