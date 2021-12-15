WideOpenWest, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.89 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

