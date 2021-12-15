Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.53.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.