Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.