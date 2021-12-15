William Murray John Buys 15,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director William Murray John purchased 15,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,125.

William Murray John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, William Murray John acquired 35,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00.

DSV opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$653.56 million and a PE ratio of -18.61. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

