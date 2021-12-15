WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Michael W. Upchurch Purchases 10,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 61,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

