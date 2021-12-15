WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of DG opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

