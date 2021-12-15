WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 134,485 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

