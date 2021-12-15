WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,885.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,729.42. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.