WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 62.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Truist reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.