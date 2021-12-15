WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $222,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.05 and a 200-day moving average of $367.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.