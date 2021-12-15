WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. 3,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.