WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Up 1%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.27 and last traded at $72.13. Approximately 41,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 45,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

